Mankato Woman Gets DUI While Driving Child Care Bus

A 57-year-old woman from North Mankato has been charged with drunk driving after getting arrested while behind the wheel of an empty child care bus.

According to the complaint, a witness called police around 6:30pm on Sunday, October 29th, saying they had observed a woman leaving Hooligans and getting into a Care Corner bus. The witness also said they heard the woman say she ” needed to get the bus back to work.”

An officer spotted the bus, traveling with its headlights off, near Adams Street and Victory Drive. A traffic stop was made and police say the driver, Carolyn Anne Adrianse, had a blood alcohol level of .17.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

