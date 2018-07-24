Mankato Woman Jailed For Alleged Knife Assault, Driving Under The Influence With A Child In Vehicle

A Mankato woman was arrested and jailed on possible charges of domestic assault and DUI after police say she parked her car at a Mankato fire station following a disturbance at her residence.

According to Commander Dan Schisel with Mankato Public Safety 35-year-old Lana Marie Erickson was discovered by firefighters in the parking lot of Fire Station #3 at 1230 Pohl Road in a running vehicle at 5:25 a.m. July 21.

A firefighter went to check on Erickson and found out she’d been involved in an earlier disturbance and noticed she had an 8-year-old child in the car.

Police were called to continue their investigation on the earlier domestic assault at Erickson’s house, where a male and another female relative had sustained small cuts to their hands. Police say Erickson was under the influence while in the car of the parking lot with the child, who was later turned over to family members.

The knife allegedly used by Erickson was recovered by police.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

