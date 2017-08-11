Is Mankato’s Applebee’s Closing???

Due to lower than expected earning reports, the parent company of Applebee’s restaurants has announced they will be closing up to 135 of their more under-performing locations. The Applebee’s locations that will be closed have not yet been announced, but DineEquity says that decision will be based on several criteria, including franchisee profitability, operational results and meeting brand quality standards. Keep your riblet-sauced fingers crossed that our restaurant is not on the list. Click here for more details.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com