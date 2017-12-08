Mankato’s Buffalo Wings & Rings Sets Opening Date

The new sports restaurant that’s taking over the former Old Country Buffet location in Mankato has set a tentative date for its opening.

Buffalo Wings & Rings had initially hoped to start welcoming customers late this year, but the plan now is for a March 15th opening. Interviews for prospective workers are expected to start in January.

The location near the River Hills Mall will be the first Buffalo Wings & Rings in Minnesota. It will have 50+ TVs and the menu will include wings, burgers, sandwiches, salads and quesadillas.

In addition to Buffalo Wings & Rings, the building will also house Tip Top Tux and a Sleep Number bed store. Both are currently tenants in the River Hills Mall.

Other new restaurants expected to open in Mankato next year are HuHot Mongolian Grill near Shopko and a 1000 Degrees Pizzeria in the Madison Avenue strip mall that houses Buster’s and Fitness for $10.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

