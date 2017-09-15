Mankato’s Food Truck Hub Opened Last Night
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 15, 2017 @ 8:59 AM

Who doesn’t love a delicious food truck these days?  Mankato is banking on that popular trend as it held a “soft open” of it’s much anticipated Food Truck Hub last night on North Riverfront Drive.  Developer Dain Fisher says the site is expected to rotate 1 or 2 trucks in and out of the location until the weather turns too cold, probably sometime in October.  Here’s a quick look at what things looked like yesterday.  Get more details at southernminnesotanews.com.

