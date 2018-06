The Red Jacket Trail closed earlier this week in order for contractors to remove trees for the county Road 1 project.

The trail, which is located between Indian Lake Raod near Weagel Park was closed yesterday, and is expected to remain closed for approximately 3-4 weeks for the tree removal and grading.

The trail will remain open for use south of Weagel Park.

Trail users are asked to obey all posted closure signage in the area.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

