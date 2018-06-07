Mankato’s Valleyfair Week Returns to The River Monday!

105-5 The River and Woodfella’s Lawn & Landscape are giving you the chance to win 4 free tickets to Valleyfair every day next week. That’s right, Mankato’s Valleyfair Week is back and runs June 11th thru the 14th. Winning is easy, just head to our website each morning to see which Valleyfair “Ride of the Day” is pictured. When Greg Travis asks for caller #5 at 7:10, if you can correctly name that day’s featured ride, you’ll win a free 4 pack of tickets. It’s that simple. Mankato’s Valleyfair Week is from Woodfella’s Lawn & Landscape and River 105!