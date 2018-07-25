Mascara Sales Are Declining in 2018
According to a report by Business of Fashion, mascara sales are slowing down as lash tinting and extensions have gained popularity. Newer and successful makeup brands like Fenty Beauty and KKW Beauty don’t even sell mascara, since it is so time-consuming and expensive to produce. Other cosmetics upstarts like Glossier have made mascara, but only after “after amassing a loyal customer base they know will buy it.”

While mascara remains one of makeup’s biggest categories, growth is expected to slow to 2 percent through 2021, from 4 percent in the last three years, according to Euromonitor. At the same time, the popularity of lash treatments and services, from tinting and lash application to extensions and “lash lifts,” is on the rise. As regimens become increasingly complex, treatments that last for weeks are becoming a more integrated part of millennial women’s beauty routines.

Mascara will always be around, but perhaps people are moving away from it and towards other, more expensive and high-maintenance solutions for the “problem” of having eyelashes that are makeup-free.

