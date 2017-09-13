STREAMING
PRESENTED BY
John Tesh Intelligence For Your Life
2pm-7pm
Social

Massages, Makeup and Pet Care: This Is How Britney Spears Spent $10M Last Year
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 6:43 AM

Britney Spears is known for her lavish spending habits, and according to legal docs filed by the pop princess’s conservatorship and obtained by E! News, last year’s financial expenditures take the cake.

The “Piece of Me” singer dropped a staggering $10,956,873.91 in 2016, which is basically change compared to Spears’ total earnings of almost $16 million. Not to mention the total valuation of her property and assets at more than $55 million!

Ballin’ on a budget is not how Brit-Brit lives her life.

So where did all of Spears hard-earned moola go? Let’s just say she enjoys more #TreatYoSelf days than the average person.

The documents reveal Britney dropped more than $120,000 on massages, grooming and nails; nearly $25,000 on hair and makeup; about $69,000 went to wardrobe; and approximately $30,000 was spent on caring for her pooches.

Casual.

The amount Spears put toward her pets is slightly down compared to 2015 ($38,000), but she really made a leap in the pampering department from $68,000 to the six-digit range.

Source:  eonline.com

Related Content

Do You Have a Smartphone Addiction?
Add These Super Healthy Foods To Your Diet
Crappiest Tinder Date Ever!
The Best & Worst Seats To Choose On An Airpla...
6 Tips For Actually Enjoying Your Mondays…
See Anything Wrong With The New Trump Logo???
Comments