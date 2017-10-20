This May Make You Think Twice About Hair Extensions

Doctors say the popularity of hair extensions is causing hair loss and even baldness in some women. Yep, the stress put on the scalp by the additional weight of extensions over a long period of time can lead to permanent baldness, and more and more women are seeking hair transplant surgery to remedy the problem. If you have noticed some hair loss after getting hair extensions, don’t panic. Have the extensions removed and avoid putting any more pressure on the hair and scalp to encourage regrowth. If you don’t notice any improvement, you should see a doctor.