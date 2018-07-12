McDonald’s App Offering Almost Any Sandwich for $1 Daily Through September

However, everything else, including Big Macs, breakfast sandwiches, McChickens, and more can have their prices slashed down to a buck with this deal.

That means we can all get dollar-priced Big Macs for the next two and a half months, a mere fraction of their current price. Makes for an easy way to save big bucks if you’re a regular at Mickey D’s.

You can scan the coupon at a restaurant or apply it to a mobile order on the McDonald’s app to get in on the dollar sandwiches deal. It’s valid on one order every day on your account through September 30th.

