McDonald’s Drive-Through Pay-It-Forward Chain Lasts for 125 Cars

Workers at a McDonald’s said a pay-it-forward chain started by a generous patron went on for an hour, totaling 125 customers.

Heidi Waters, general manager of the McDonald’s in Ocean Springs, Missouri said a woman who is a regular at the fast food eatery picked up the tab about 7:15 a.m. Thursday for the vehicle in line behind her.

Waters said such generosity is not uncommon at the restaurant, and often the recipients will keep up the trend, but it usually lasts for only 5 to 10 cars.

“About the 20th car that paid it forward is when everybody was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. Here it goes,’ and it just went,” Waters said.

“It was actually very exciting,” she said. “The kids got really excited.”

Thursday’s chain went on for about an hour, totaling 125 customers who picked up others’ tabs.

“It makes us feel that we’re appreciated, even in a McDonald’s. You know that the community appreciates the hard work that we do,” Waters said. “It leaks out into the community, and it leaks out into our crew.”

Have you ever had your meal paid for by someone else at the drive-thru???

Source: upi.com