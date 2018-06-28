McDonald’s Takes a Cue from Seinfeld and Will Start Testing Muffin Tops

McDonald’s is seemingly taking a page out of the Seinfeld playbook.

In an effort to revamp their breakfast offerings, the fast food chain will begin testing “Muffin Toppers” in Baltimore-area restaurants, according to Bloomberg. The baked goods consist of various flavored muffins without their bottom half, which just happens to be Julia Louis Dreyfus’ character Elaine Benes‘ favorite part of the muffin.

In the ’90s sitcom, Benes obsessed over just the tops of the muffins, and even went so far as to open a shop called Top of the Muffin to You! However, Benes and her co-founder quickly ran into a problem when they couldn’t find a solution for what to do with the bottom half of the treat. The stumps were even rejected from a soup kitchen because they were missing their tops.

Bloomberg reports that they will be “baked fresh daily” and include flavors like blueberry, double chocolate, and lemon poppyseed. There’s no word yet on what’s happening to the stumps.

