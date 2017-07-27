MEAN GIRLS Makeup Collab Collection Is Coming and It’s So Fetch

If Gretchen Weiners had been able to make “fetch” happen, that’s exactly how we’d describe this super exciting piece of news we’ve been waiting for since the early 2000s: An official Mean Girls makeup collaboration is finallyon its way!

Spectrum Cosmetics, a U.K.-based beauty brand, just announced that it will be dropping Spectrum x MeanGirls, a makeup line inspired by the 2004 cult-fave comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, on August 30 — and yes, there is a burn book.

The entire set, which is housed in a zippered pouch that is a replica of the flick’s infamous burn book, will retail for 80 British pounds (that’s approximately $104). It’s a bit of a splurge, but trust Us, you’re going to want it. Everything inside is pink to match your Wednesday ritual, of course.

Inside the kit, there is another pink zippered Mean Girls cosmetics pouch that is long enough to hold makeup brushes. There is also a gorgeous set of makeup brushes — including a fan brush, kabuki brush, blush brush and eyeshadow brushes — that have pink and purple ombre stems. The makeup brushes come in a brush holder pouch, which is another smaller burn book replica. Not to mention, there are clear Lucite makeup brush holders that have one of the film’s most iconic lines printed on them: “On Wednesday we wear pink.”

Snatching up one of these highly anticipated sets will definitely earn you a seat at the Plastics’ table, so mark your calendars for the August 30 launch date which, naturally, is on a Wednesday!

Source: usmagazine.com