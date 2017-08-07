A Member of The Twins 1987 World Champs Team Died Today

He only played one year with the Twins, but he won a World Series ring that season.

RIP former Twin Don Baylor…the Major League slugger-turned manager, died of cancer today. He was 68.

Baylor enjoyed a 45-year career in Major League Baseball, as a first-baseman, outfielder and DH for 19 seasons — and then as a manager and hitting coach.

Baylor came up in 1970 with the Baltimore Orioles and went on to play with five other teams, including the Oakland A’s, California Angels, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. He belted 338 home runs and was named the American League MVP in 1979.