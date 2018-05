A Wisconsin woman who was kayaking on Swan Lake in Nicollet County was rescued over the weekend

Jade St. Germaine of Watertown was exploring an island on foot Saturday evening when the tall weeds and trees disoriented her. She had left the kayak behind.

St. Germaine called for help around 6:30 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and a state conservation officer were able to locate her, but the kayak was not recovered.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

