Two men were hospitalized Thursday after a crash on Highway 60 west of Lake Crystal.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 54-year-old Scott Henry Becker of St. Peter was northbound on Blue Earth County Road 32 when he went through a stop sign and broadsided a pickup driven by 46-year-old Gary James Spence of Mankato.

Both Spence and Becker were taken to MCHS-Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

