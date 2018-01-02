Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Bought In New Ulm

There are two new millionaires in Minnesota and one of those lucky people bought their ticket in New Ulm.

The State Lottery says one winning Minnesota Millionaire Raffle ticket was purchased at the Caseys on 20th Street South in New Ulm. The other was purchased in Forest Lake. The winners have not yet come forward.

Overall, there were more than 4,000 winning numbers in the lottery game, including five $100,000 cash prizes.

Tickets for the this year’s Minnesota Millionaire Raffle went on sale October 24th and sold out on December 12th, the earliest sell out date on record.

The Raffle game, which originally debuted in 2006, continues to grow in popularity every year because of its limited number of tickets, guaranteed winners and it offers the Lottery’s best odds to win $1 million.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

