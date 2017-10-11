Minnesota Gardener Grows World’s Largest Carrot!

A gardener in Minnesota set a massive record by growing the world’s largest carrot in his second attempt.

Christopher Qualley earned a spot in the Guinness World Record Book with a massive 22.44-pound carrot grown at his farm in Otsego.

Qualley intentionally set out to grow the world’s largest carrot and credited and said “soil, seed, weather and a little luck” were the keys to his success.

“I am relatively new to this hobby and my strategy was to imitate what all of the experienced growers across the world were doing,” he said. “The number one thing that every single top grower says is that your soil is the most important thing, so that is what I focused on. Without the proper soil your giants will never reach their potential.”

Qualley edged out the pervious largest carrot, which weighed 20.1 pounds, and has now turned his sights toward growing a record-breaking pumpkin or tomato.

“I feel I have what it takes right now to potentially grow a world record tomato,” he said. “This year I weighed a 7.07 lb. tomato which is about 1.5 lbs. less than the world record. There have only been about 10 to 15 tomatoes over 7 lbs. grown in the world so I know I am in the ball park for that record.”

The gardener said he opted to replant the massive carrot instead of eating it, but his mother-in-law did manage to grab a bite.

“Her claim to fame is that she is the only person in the world to actually eat a piece of the world record carrot,” he said.

Source: upi.com