Minnesota Murder Suspect Lois Riess Seen Talking To Future Florida Victim In Video
By Greg Travis
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 5:57 AM

Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity.

The video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.

Police say Riess is also wanted for the March slaying of husband David Riess in Minnesota. Authorities say she may have targeted Hutchinson because the two women looked alike. Riess is still at large. Authorities say she stole Hutchinson’s car, which has been seen in Louisiana and Texas.

Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno says that although Riess “may look like anyone’s mother or grandmother, she’s an absolute cold-blooded murderer.”

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

