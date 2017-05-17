Is Minnesota Vikings’ Training Camp Leaving ‘Kato?

More rumblings that this could be the last go round for Vikings training camp at Minnesota State University in Mankato this summer. The Star Tribune featured a story Wednesday laying out a scenario in which the team could move the annual camp to their newly built facilities in Eagan as soon as 2018. The Vikings current contract in Mankato runs through 2018 however Kevin Warren, the team’s chief operating officer, notes that they can revisit the terms of that deal as soon as this coming December. According to the Vikings, a final decision on the matter has yet to be made.