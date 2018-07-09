Minnesotans Compete On Tonight’s Episode of ‘American Ninja Warrior’

It’s been nearly a month and a half since episodes of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior were filmed on the plaza at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and we’ll finally get to see how Minnesotans fared.

The show airs at 7 p.m. tonight on NBC, and it’ll feature 10 people from Minnesota, according to KARE 11.

No one outside of the competitors themselves and the fans who were there watching know what happened, so Monday’s episode could be full of surprises.

This is the first of two episodes from the U.S. Bank Stadium course that will air on NBC. The second is expected to be televised in August.

Source: bringmethenews.com

