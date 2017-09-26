Minnesota’s Own Katrina Radke Competing On New Season Of “Survivor”

When the 35th season of CBS’s Survivor premieres tomorrow night, Minnesotans will have a some skin in the game. That’s because Morris, Minnesota’s Katrina Radke is one of the competitors. She will be a part of the heroes tribe. This season, Survivor is splitting the castaways into 3 groups–heroes, healers and hustlers. Radke was put in the heroes group because at the age of 14 she was the youngest member of the U.S. National Swim Team and went on to win to place 5th in the 200-meter butterfly at the Seoul Olympic games in 1988. She has since stayed busy as an author, sports psychologist and college professor while living in Excelsior. You can pull for Radke when Survivor debuts tonight at 7 pm.

Source twincities.com