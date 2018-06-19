MN Couple Get Their Own HGTV Show–Will They Be The Next Chip & Joanna?

A Twin Cities couple could become the new Chip and Joanna Gaines when their new show debuts on HGTV next month.

Heather and Brad Fox have been running their Minnetonka-based realty and design company, Fox Homes, for almost a decade, but now they’re taking their skills national.

On Monday, July 9 at 10 p.m., their new show, “Stay or Sell,” airs for the first time on HGTV.

The premise of the show sees the Foxes persuade people to renovate their homes so they can stay in their neighborhoods, rather than selling up.

And the pilot is set right here in Minnesota, as they help St. Louis Park couple Liza and Brian Hill with their renovation project.

The couple, who have two children, will be holding a live viewing party at 6Smith in Wayzata when the show airs on July 9, which starts at 9 p.m.

Provided the show is a success, which it’s expected to be, “Stay or Sell” will be picked up for a full season on HGTV in 2018.

