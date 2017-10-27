MN State Trooper: 1 Deer Crossing Highway: 0

In case you were wondering what it looks like to hit a deer with your car while traveling at over 100 mph, wonder no more. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video from the patrol cruiser that collided with a deer over the weekend, severely damaging the vehicle and killing the animal. According to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, the deputy was on his way to a “man with a gun call” in the town of Cambridge Saturday night at 114 mph when “out of the ditch popped this deer.” While it didn’t end well for the animal, the deputy escaped unharmed. A good lesson to be learned here about not swerving to avoid hitting a deer.

A warning before you watch this, it’s fairly violent and graphic.