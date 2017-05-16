MN State Trooper Wrestles Naked Guy On 35W
By Greg Travis
|
May 16, 2017 @ 1:47 PM

No, it wasn’t the main event on WWE’s Monday Night Raw.  Monday morning at around 10 am the Minnesota State Patrol received complaints about a naked man exposing himself to passing traffic on 35 W near the Washington Avenue exit in downtown Minneapolis.  A trooper and a Highway Helper from MN DOT teamed up to subdue the Illinois man who resisted arrest.  The suspect was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.  Good thing he picked May and not January to pull off his naked freeway stunt!

 

Related Content

Unicorn Is Out…Midnight Mint Is In
SNL Skit Goes Viral
News of the Weird!!!
New For Summer!
This “Bridesmaid For Hire” Makes a Liv...
Re-Boot of This Classic 90’s Sitcom Is In Th...
Comments