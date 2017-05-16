MN State Trooper Wrestles Naked Guy On 35W

No, it wasn’t the main event on WWE’s Monday Night Raw. Monday morning at around 10 am the Minnesota State Patrol received complaints about a naked man exposing himself to passing traffic on 35 W near the Washington Avenue exit in downtown Minneapolis. A trooper and a Highway Helper from MN DOT teamed up to subdue the Illinois man who resisted arrest. The suspect was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. Good thing he picked May and not January to pull off his naked freeway stunt!