MNDOT Study Says Roundabouts Reduce Serious Injuries, Save Lives

Roundabouts can be frustrating because some drivers don’t understand how to properly use them, but the state’s nearly 200 roundabouts are reducing serious injuries and saving lives. That’s according to a new study released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The study examined the safety performance of roundabouts by comparing the before- and after-construction crash rates. It shows an 86% reduction in the fatal crash rate at intersections where roundabouts were installed and an 83% reduction in the serious injury crash rate.

Among the roundabouts examined in the study were the five in Mankato, three in Blue Earth and one in New Ulm.

