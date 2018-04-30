Mom Empties Her 4-Year-Old’s Pocket, Parents Everywhere Let Out Collective Chuckle

Katie Munnik, a mother and writer from the United Kingdom, perfectly summed up what having a 4-year-old son is like simply by emptying out his pants pockets. In a now-viral tweet, Katie shared the treasures she found in her son’s pocket on display, and as you can image, oodles of parents can relate.

She included the sweet caption, “Found in the pockets of a four-year-old’s winter coat before washing” alongside the photo. Unsurprisingly, the tweet has amassed 14,000 likes and 1,800 retweets.

So what did this little boy’s collection entail? Exactly what you’d expect for the most part. His treasures included twigs, a bottle cap, a mini plastic snake that once belonged to his older sibling, rocks, and a beat up Pokémon card among other things.

