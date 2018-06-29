Mom Shares ‘Miracle Cure’ for Sunburn That You Probably Have in Your Bathroom Right Now

Sometimes you don’t notice you are getting sunburned until it is too late. Luckily, Cindi Allen-Stewart, a mom from Texas, has a remedy that can alleviate painful sunburns almost immediately. The best part? You might have the miracle product in your bathroom right now.
On June 22nd, Allen-Stewart posted this message on her Facebook:
If you’re like me, you hate getting sunburned. No matter how much sunscreen you put on, some people just burn anyway. I recently told a friend about a sunburn treatment that works wonders! She told me she had never heard about it, so I figured I’d make a post because I was sunburned recently. Usually, it takes just a couple days from start to finish, but this takes the heat out of it fast and makes it more comfortable on you.
I found out about this from my husband. His mom used to do this to him when he ended up with a sunburn.
So what is this miracle product that may be able to save you from several sleepless nights dealing with stinging skin?
Menthol foam shaving cream!
Allen-Stewart goes on to give very specific instructions on how to use the shaving cream (NOT GEL!) to help a sunburn. According to her, you must leave the cream on for about 30 minutes, and you are not to rub the cream into the skin.
First, buy you some Menthol foam shaving cream. It has to be the foam and it has to have menthol in it. We found Gillette shaving cream on Amazon since we had problems finding menthol foam in stores. We ended up buying 6 cans of it, but it works out because we live in Texas and sunburns happen a lot. (Plus, we have given a couple cans to friends.)
Next, apply the shaving cream on the burn. It may seem like it’s a strange shaving ritual, but trust me! Don’t rub it in, just let it sit on your skin. It will start bringing all that heat out (you’ll be able to feel it). You may feel like you are itchy too, but that’s a good thing! Itching means healing.
Then, after about 30 minutes, the shaving cream will seem like it has dissolved in spots. It will seem like it’s not as moist and a little dried out. You will feel as if you’re becoming a little cold, at least on the sunburned part of your body. THAT IS A GOOD SIGN!
Next, rinse it off in a lukewarm or cool shower or bath. It’s just to get the residue off.
Finally, if you still need it, do it again the next day. Usually after that second treatment, the sunburn disappears.
The pictures show my treatment. The final picture was taken the third day after my sunburn. I slept great after the first treatment and when my shoulders still felt hot from the burn the next day, I had another coating of shaving cream on just my shoulders. I have not had any peeling either. I use this on my kids too!