Mom Shares ‘Miracle Cure’ for Sunburn That You Probably Have in Your Bathroom Right Now

Sometimes you don’t notice you are getting sunburned until it is too late. Luckily, Cindi Allen-Stewart, a mom from Texas, has a remedy that can alleviate painful sunburns almost immediately. The best part? You might have the miracle product in your bathroom right now.

On June 22nd, Allen-Stewart posted this message on her Facebook:

If you’re like me, you hate getting sunburned. No matter how much sunscreen you put on, some people just burn anyway. I recently told a friend about a sunburn treatment that works wonders! She told me she had never heard about it, so I figured I’d make a post because I was sunburned recently. Usually, it takes just a couple days from start to finish, but this takes the heat out of it fast and makes it more comfortable on you. I found out about this from my husband. His mom used to do this to him when he ended up with a sunburn.

So what is this miracle product that may be able to save you from several sleepless nights dealing with stinging skin?

Menthol foam shaving cream!

Allen-Stewart goes on to give very specific instructions on how to use the shaving cream (NOT GEL!) to help a sunburn. According to her, you must leave the cream on for about 30 minutes, and you are not to rub the cream into the skin.