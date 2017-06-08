Mom of Two Boys Leaves Genius Note to Get Them to Stop Peeing on the Seat

It’s part of a parent’s job to impart wisdom to their children, but there’s nothing that says you can’t get a little creative doing it. Take this mom, for example, who posted some pretty hilarious reminders in her bathroom to help her kids master a very important life skill.

Blogger Kristina Kuzmic has three kids, two of whom are boys. She found herself getting a little bit frustrated by the amount of urine that was ending up anywhere but the toilet, so she posted some hilarious signs in the bathroom reminding her kids where to aim.

Other moms on the internet loved Kuzmic’s bathroom reminders. Since it was posted last Wednesday, her post has been shared over 143,000 times.

A Facebook user named Heather loved them so much, she suggested that Kuzmic should start selling them. “Make these laminated, with an adhesive on the back, and I am sure any woman that lives with men will buy these!” she wrote.