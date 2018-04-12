Mom Who Let 4-Year-Old Eat PB&J in a Shopping Cart Branded a Monster by Other Parents

Here’s one for all the parents out there: Is it OK to let your child eat peanut butter at Target?

A mother on a New York parenting blog wrote Monday that while shopping at the store, she gave her four-year-old daughter a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and “a woman stopped me to lecture me about peanut allergies.”

The child’s mother then asked other moms on UrbanBaby if it was now unacceptable to eat peanut butter in public.

If your reaction is of course not, it’s a free country, you are definitely siding with the minority.

The anti-peanut butter backlash was swift and brutal. Most responses attacked the mother for potentially endangering children with peanut allergies. Some criticized her for feeding her daughter in a shopping cart, which they considered disgusting.

“That’s really inconsiderate,” one person wrote. “So many kids have life threatening allergies to peanut butter. Eating it in a shopping cart GUARANTEES it will be smeared on the handle, etc. It’s really awful you would do this. Sorry, but imagine if it were your child with the allergy.”

Another chimed in:

“That’s actually kind of lousy of you. you are aware that kids with peanut allergies exist in the world, so it’s kind of a D move to let your kid smear peanut butter all over the child seat of a public cart.”

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook