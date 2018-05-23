Moms Are Split Over Target Labeling Breastfeeding Aisle ‘Natural’
By Greg Travis
|
May 23, 2018 @ 7:26 AM

Breastfeeding controversies are so persistent that even the way breastfeeding is promoted and labeled continues to come under fire. This time, parents are split over Target’s signage for breastfeeding supplies, which in some stores are labeled as “natural feeding,” and whether the term “natural” is appropriate.

The debate was reignited by the Facebook page Breastfeeding Mama Talk, run by Kristy Kemp. The breastfeeding advocate posted a photo of a Target aisle that had a “natural feeding” sign and asked moms, “Do you like that Target used ‘natural feeding’ to label their aisle or do you think they should have just said ‘breastfeeding’ or ‘breastfeeding supplies’? How do you feel about all the people trying to dictate how we refer to breastfeeding? Does stating something about breastfeeding imply or insinuate something about formula feeding?”

