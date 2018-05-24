More Counterfeit Money Circulating Lake Crystal

The Lake Crystal Chamber of Commerce is again warning the city to watch out for counterfeit money.

The organization posted on their Facebook page that more counterfeit money had been discovered and asked businesses to alert their employees of the phony cash, which they called “very lifelike,” but say the feel of the bills is noticeably different from that of real cash.

The Chamber posted a similar warning in April after a local bank advised them of fake $100 bills circulating the area.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook