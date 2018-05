Police so far have been unable to identify a body found by a morel mushroom hunter in Forest Lake. The Forest Lake Police Department said the body was found in a wooded area behind the CenturyLink building at 91 11th Avenue Southwest around 9:30 a.m. yesterday. More information is expected to be released when the body has been seen by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office. Foul play is not suspected.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook