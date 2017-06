If you get mosquito bites this summer (and who doesn’t?) a quick and cheap way to heal them is with Vick’s VapoRub. Yep, the stuff you rub on your chest when you have a cold and are congested will stop your bites from itching and make the bumps go away. Three of the main ingredients in the rub – menthol, camphor, and thymol – instantly cool the itch and nutmeg oil soothes the inflammation and redness. Aside from smelling like a cough drop, this $5 remedy is awesome.

Source: popsugar.com