Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Horse on Southern MN Highway
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 11:53 AM

A man was killed Friday when a horse ran out in front of his motorcycle near the southern Minnesota border.

Timothy Joe Holt, 60, of Decorah, Iowa, was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle about 11:30 a.m. east on Highway 44 near Prosper, Minn., when a horse owned by Levi Yoder of Mabel, Minn., broke free from its chain and entered the highway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The horse had been grazing in the south ditch near milepost 31. The highway is a two-lane rural road through rolling hills.

Holt braked and swerved but was unable to avoid impact. The collision occurred in the eastbound lane.  He was not wearing a helmet.

