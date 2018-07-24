Motorcyclist Injured After Striking A Cow In Blue Earth County
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 5:48 AM

A 42-year-old Burnsville man was injured in an accident on Highway 60 early Tuesday.

Eric James Thompson was traveling westbound on Highway 60 near County Road 30 at 12:37 a.m on his Honda motorcycle when it struck a cow that was in the roadway.

Thompson was wearing a helmet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol

Thompson suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and went to Madelia Community Hospital for treatment.

SouthernMinnesotaNews.com has asked the State Patrol about the cow’s condition.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suicidal Man Falls From Overpass In Sibley County During Negotiations To Bring Him To Safety Mankato Woman Jailed For Alleged Knife Assault, Driving Under The Influence With A Child In Vehicle Pepperidge Farms Goldfish Crackers Recalled Amid Salmonella Scare Science Has Determined the Top 10 Most Danceable Songs Nationwide Recall on 16 Different Ritz Crackers Snacks Man Accused Of Molesting Young Girl In Her Mankato Home
Comments