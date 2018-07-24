Motorcyclist Injured After Striking A Cow In Blue Earth County

A 42-year-old Burnsville man was injured in an accident on Highway 60 early Tuesday.
Eric James Thompson was traveling westbound on Highway 60 near County Road 30 at 12:37 a.m on his Honda motorcycle when it struck a cow that was in the roadway.
Thompson was wearing a helmet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol
Thompson suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and went to Madelia Community Hospital for treatment.
SouthernMinnesotaNews.com has asked the State Patrol about the cow’s condition.
Source: southernminnesotanews.com
Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook