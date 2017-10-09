MSU Homecoming: Rumors, Guns & Booze
By Greg Travis
Oct 9, 2017 @ 10:54 AM

All things considered, this weekend’s homecoming celebration at MSU was rather quiet.  Mankato police say it was a safe weekend, although officers were kept busy with underage drinkers and reports of gunshots.

Commander Dan Schisel says there were three weapons complaints, where people reported hearing what they thought were gunshots. Despite those calls and rumors of an “active shooter,” police found no evidence to substantiate any of those reports.

Among those who thought they heard gunshots were these two 20-year-old men,  who then went and allegedly got their own guns for protection. Schisel says a witness reported seeing the two crouching by some bushes and that it appeared they were loading their guns. Police were called to the scene in the 1900 block of Warren Avenue and arrested the men for not having the proper permit.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

