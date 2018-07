Highway 68 near Courtland has been closed due to a mudslide.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that significant mud, fallen trees and debris are blocking the highway about five miles southeast of New Ulm.

The road will remain closed until crews can clear the area. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

MnDOT is monitoring area roads closely, as recent rainfall and high river water levels in the area can cause mudslides without warning.

