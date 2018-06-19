Murder Suspect Arrested In St. James Shooting

St. James police have arrested a man accused of murdering one woman and attempting to kill another.

Police say 59-year-old Scott Francis Engelbrecht was found and arrested when officers arrived on the scene of the shooting, which was reported at 5:41 Saturday by a caller who said his grandfather had shot his grandmother with a gun.

Engelbrecht was carrying a .22 caliber rifle at the time of the arrest, according to a press release from the St. James Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident.

One of the victims, 43-year-old Rachel Elaine Linder was found deceased on the front steps of neighboring house on the 1100 block of First Avenue South. Linder’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The second victim, 67-year-old Joyce Ann Engelbrecht, was transported to Mayo – St. James and then flown to St. Mary’s Rochester. Police say she is in critical condition and not expected to survive, but multiple family members have reported on Facebook that she has died.

Scott Engelbrecht is being held in the Watonwan County Jail on 2nd degree murder charges, with formal charges from the Watonwan County Sheriff pending.

The Watonwan County Sheriff and Madelia Police Department are assisting with the investigation, joined The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook