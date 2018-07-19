Name Of Driver Of Hog-Hauling Semi That Overturned Released

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a semi driver that overturned his truck at the juncture of Highway 169 and the Highway 14 west off ramp.

Thirty-year-old Corey Ray Ehlers of Winnebago was operating the tractor trailer at 10:07 a.m. when he lost control of the rig and it rolled off the ramp. Ehlers suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries according to the State Patrol.

The accident earned rapid notoriety on social media when the truck’s cargo – hogs – escaped and were witnessed running down Highway 169. The hogs were captured and penned by the responding agencies.

The crash closed down the exit ramp to Highway 14 west for a couple of hours.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

