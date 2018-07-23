Nationwide Recall on 16 Different Ritz Crackers Snacks

The maker of Ritz Crackers has issued a nationwide recall of 16 of its products due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The products include the following (package sizes vary):

Ritz bits cheese

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese

Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese

Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese

Nabisco Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety packs

“These products contain whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of Salmonella,” Mondelez Global LLC said in a statement. “Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The Nabisco Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety packs of Ritz Cheese Crackers, Oreos, Nutter Butters and Chips Ahoy.

Click here for the full list of packages being recalled, all of which have different best if used by dates for early 2019. Anyone with the listed products is advised to throw them out.

People infected by Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea (possibly bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can also reach the bloodstream and produce more severe problems.

