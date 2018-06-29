NBA Star Says Prince Rented His Home & Completely Remodeled It Without Asking

Best Prince story E-V-E-R! Former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is telling a wonderful tale about the time when he says Prince rented his home in LA in 2005 and used it like he owned it–transforming the entire mansion without ever telling Boozer.

Boozer told the story on E:60, saying he never wanted to rent the home he had just purchased in Los Angeles until he found out a renter was willing to pay him $95,000 a month.

“You won’t believe who it was,” says Boozer. “Prince. You know, ‘When Doves Cry,’ ‘Purple Rain.’ You know, he’s one of the godfathers of music and I can’t believe it’s Prince because I’m obviously a huge fan.”

A few months after Prince began leasing the property Boozer stopped by to see how things were going. He soon discovered Prince had transformed the entire house. Here’s just some of what Prince changed…

Took all of Boozer’s furniture out of the house.

Replaced Boozer’s carpeting with black and purple carpet.

There was a picture of Prince in every room.

He turned the weight room into a night club.

Made a guest room into a hair salon.

Another room was transformed into a massage parlor.

He had a purple, heart-shaped mirror in the bathroom.

And like magic, when Boozer arrived after Prince’s lease was up: “It was like he was never there. I think he wanted the house to feel like his every time he stepped in it,” Boozer said.

Boozer bought the house for $8.6 million and because Prince spent a year in it he was able to sell it for $12.5 million.

Source: bringmethenews.com

