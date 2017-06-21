NBC’s Fall Premiere Dates

NBC is hitting premiere week hard, pushing out nearly all its fall shows in the first week of the 2017-2018 fall season.

Get ready for a whole lot of The Voice to cut the ribbon on the fall season as the singing show will air for three consecutive nights — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting Sept. 25 — totaling four hours during premiere week. That should give you enough time to get to know new judge Jennifer Hudson as she joins Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Or maybe The Voice is just getting in the way of you returning to the Pearson family drama of This Is Us, which returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c. NBC had originally moved This Is Us to Thursday nights, but thought better of going up against ABC’s TGIT and brought it back to Tuesdays, where it should continue to rake in the eyeballs with its Voice boost.

The reshaped Thursday night begins Sept. 28 with a two-hour block of comedy featuring the much talked about return of Will & Grace (and a monkey), which holds things down at 9/8c. It will have the forkin’ awesome comedy The Good Place as a lead in, and promising comedies Superstore and Great News leading off and closing the block, before things get hot, hot, hot with Chicago Fire at 10/9c.

Lagging a bit behind will be the Dermot Mulroney/Dylan McDermott of NBC’s schedule in The Blacklist and Blindspot, which will premiere in October. The Blacklist debuts on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Blindspot moves to its new home on Fridays on Oct. 27.

NBC’s 2017-2018 fall premiere schedule is below.

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – The Brave (New series)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (New series)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – Great News

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

9 p.m. – Dateline NBC

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

8 p.m. – The Blacklist

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

8 p.m. – Blindspot