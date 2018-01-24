NETFLIX: What’s Coming in February

The original series The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman as well as the movies GoodFellas and The Hurt Locker highlight the February additions to Netflix.

February 1st

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

February 2nd

Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 6th

Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

February 7th

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 8th

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

February 9th

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 14th

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 15th

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16th

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 17th

Blood Money

February 18th

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 19th

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20th

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 21st

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

February 22nd

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

February 23rd

Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 24th

Jeepers Creepers 3

February 26th

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

February 27th

Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook