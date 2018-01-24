NETFLIX: What’s Coming in February

The original series The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman as well as the movies GoodFellas and The Hurt Locker highlight the February additions to Netflix.
February 1st
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- 42 Grams
- Aeon Flux
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- Ella Enchanted
- Extract
- GoodFellas
- How the Beatles Changed the World
- John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
- Lovesick
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Men in Black
- National Parks Adventure
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Paint It Black
- Scream 3
- The Hurt Locker
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Z Nation: Season 4
February 2nd
- Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cabin Fever
- Coach Snoop: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 6th
- Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Valor: Season 1
February 7th
- Imposters: Season 1
- Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 8th
- 6 Days
- The Emoji Movie
February 9th
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 14th
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 15th
- Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
- Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 16th
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Evan Almighty
- Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 17th
- Blood Money
February 18th
- The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 19th
- Dismissed
- FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 20th
- Bates Motel: Season 5
- The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 21st
- Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lincoln
- The Bachelors
February 22nd
- Atomic Puppet: Season 1
February 23rd
- Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 24th
- Jeepers Creepers 3
February 26th
- El Vato: Season 2
- Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
- People You May Know
- Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
- Winnie
February 27th
- Derren Brown: The Push — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL