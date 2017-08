If you drive on Highway 22 near Mapleton and you’ve gotten into the habit of kind of disregarding the barriers, law enforcement is looking for you! Police say that section of Highway 22 is still a closed roadway, so people should be using the detour, but Mathiowetz Construction has reported that many vehicles are driving around the barricade and onto the road. So if you go around the barricades, expect to get a ticket if you are driving on a closed roadway.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com