New Director Named For 77 Lancers Marching Band

The Mankato Area Public School Board has named Michael Thursby as the new director of the 77 Lancers Marching Band.

Thursby says he’s honored to have been chosen as is very much looking forward to directing the Lancers and continuing “the tradition of excellence.”

Thursby, who also serves as director of athletic bands at MSU-Mankato, is originally from Iowa, and high school he spent time marching with the Emerald Knights Drum and Bugle Corps and the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps.

Since then, he’s taught competitive marching band in Wisconsin, Iowa, and in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Thursby says he’ already hard at work getting to know the staff and that they are currently putting together another phenomenal season for the 2018 edition of the Lancers.

The Lancers is a community education music and marching program open to all students in grades 8-12.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

