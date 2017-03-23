New Emojis Coming Soon

By Greg Travis
|
Mar 23, 11:13 AM

Let the imagination run wild! A set of 69 new emojis are being considered for release this June, and will include such fun characters as a mermaid, a bearded man, a hedgehog and a breastfeeding woman.  According to Emojipedia, the contenders are as wide-ranging as a pie, a scarf, a T. rex and a person in a sauna. While there is no guarantee that all 69 emojis will be released, a number of the emojis were proposed and voted on by users via site emojirequest.com earlier this month.

