New Emojis Coming Soon

Let the imagination run wild! A set of 69 new emojis are being considered for release this June, and will include such fun characters as a mermaid, a bearded man, a hedgehog and a breastfeeding woman. According to Emojipedia, the contenders are as wide-ranging as a pie, a scarf, a T. rex and a person in a sauna. While there is no guarantee that all 69 emojis will be released, a number of the emojis were proposed and voted on by users via site emojirequest.com earlier this month.