Coffee lovers in the Mankato/North Mankato area now have a new place to catch a caffeine buzz. Neutral Groundz is both a coffee shop and home decor store and it officially opened yesterday in North Mankato. If you are planning to swing by soon they are open Monday thru Friday 7 a-6 p, and from 8 a-4 p on Saturdays and Sundays. You’ll find them at 229 Belgrade Avenue.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com