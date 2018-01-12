New Ownership For Mankato Moondogs

The Mankato MoonDogs baseball club has introduced its new five-person ownership group.

The ownership group is comprised of local businessmen Chad Surprenant of ISG and Kyle Smith of the Tailwind Group, as well as a trio of long-time Northwoods League veterans in Dan Kapanke, Chris Goodell & Ben Kapanke. The group purchased the MoonDogs from previous owner Mark Ogren earlier this off-season.

The newly formed Diamond Dreams ownership group also unveiled a new MoonDogs logo and updated the work happening at the Franklin Rogers Park. These upgrades include the installation of an artificial turf playing surface, a new locker room and dugouts, expanded concessions and new berm seating located down the right field line.

All of the enhancements are expected to be done by May 29 when the Moondogs open their 20th season, playing host to the Duluth Huskies.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

